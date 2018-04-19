Jason Sudeikis & Elizabeth Olsen Premiere 'Kodachrome' in Hollywood!
Jason Sudeikis is joined by fiancee Olivia Wilde at the premiere of his new movie Kodachrome on Wednesday night (April 18) at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.
The 42-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray paperboy hat and black blazer while the 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a sparkling black blazer and black lace dress for the premiere of the upcoming Netflix film.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Olsen
Also stepping out for premiere were Jason‘s co-stars Elizabeth Olsen and Ed Harris.
Kodachrome hits Netflix on April 20 – and you can check out the trailer here.
FYI: Olivia is wearing an Elie Saab outfit, a Hanro bra, Stella Luna shoes, and Sara Weinstock earrings. Elizabeth is wearing a Dior suit.
