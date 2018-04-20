Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 12:47 pm

Michelle Pfeiffer Asked Controversial Question About Her Weight at Tribeca 'Scarface' Reunion!

Michelle Pfeiffer is all smiles as she strikes a pose alongside co-stars Steven Bauer, Al Pacino and director Brian De Palma at the Scarface 35th Anniversary Cast Reunion held as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on Thursday (April 19) in New York City.

Following a screening of the 1983 classic, the 59-year-old actress sat down for a Q&A and shut down a question by moderator Jesse Kornbluth about her weight during the filming of Scarface, which was met with loud booing from the audience.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Pfeiffer

“Well, okay. I don’t know,” Michelle responded. “But I was playing a cocaine addict, which was part of the physicality of the part, which you have to consider. The movie was only supposed to be a three month, four month shoot. Of course I tried to time it so that as the movie went on, I became thinner and thinner and more emaciated.”

“The problem was the movie went six months,” Michelle added. “I was starving by the end of it because the one scene that was the end of the film where I needed to be my thinnest, it was [pushed to the] next week and then it was the next week and then it was the next week. I literally had members of the crew bringing me bagels because they were all worried about me and how thin I was getting. I think I was living on tomato soup and Marlboros.”
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Al Pacino, Brian De Palma, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer

