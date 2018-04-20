Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Daniel Craig!

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are expecting their first child together!

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress, who is currently promoting her new movie Disobedience, announced the exciting news in a new interview with The New York Times.

“I’ll be showing soon,” Rachel said. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

This will be the second child for both of the stars. Rachel is the mother of an 11-year-old son with her ex Darren Aronofsky while Daniel has a 25-year-old daughter with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

Congratulations to Rachel and Daniel on the great news!