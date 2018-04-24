Kanye West Parts Ways With Manager Scooter Braun

Kanye West and Scooter Braun are parting ways.

The news follows the recent report of Kanye leaving his longtime manager Izzy Zivkovic at the end of March.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye reportedly gave his whole management team an ultimatum to either work with him full-time or not at all, according to The Blast.

Members of his team were reportedly not down for the ultimatum, including Scooter, who works with several other artists already. The Blast also reports that the people interacting with him lately are “very worried for Yeezy’s mental health and well-being.”

Kanye is apparently still on good terms with Scooter, and they will continue to work together in the future.