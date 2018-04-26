Rami Malek Says Playing Freddie Mercury is 'Career-Defining'

Rami Malek hits the stage during the 2018 CinemaCon on Thursday (April 26) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old Mr. Robot star attended the event to promote his highly anticipated upcoming movie Bohemian Rhapsody – where he plays Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury.

“One thing I will say is when I got this role, I thought this could be a career-defining performance,” Rami shared. “About 2 minutes later I thought this could be a career killer.”

“For me, the greatest task was how do I approach this,” Rami continued. “As an actor, you look at the humanity of someone… that humanity was what gave me the strength to go.”

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on November 2.

