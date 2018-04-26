Ricky Martin Brings the Heat to Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018!

Ricky Martin looked so fine on the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet!

The 46-year-old singer suited up in grey and white for the event held on Thursday (April 26) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ricky Martin

He later lit up the stage with a performance “Fiebre” with recently reunited Wisin Y Yandel, marking the first time the three have come together to sing it.

They were joined at the show by Sofia Reyes, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez, Quavo, Becky G, Miguel Angel Silvestre, and Bad Bunny.

35+ pictures inside of Ricky Martin and more at the event…