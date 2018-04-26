Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart Entertain the Crowd at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas!

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart are having so much fun together on stage!

The two comedians, who co-star in the upcoming comedy Night School, hit the stage at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

The two talked about their upcoming movie, which is about a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to pass the GED exam.

Tiffany looked chic in high-waisted black pants with suspenders and a white shirt, paired with black heels.

The movie will hit theaters on September 28.