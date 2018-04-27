'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Avengers: Infinity War is massive!

The Marvel superhero movie has already collected an impressive $39 million after Thursday previews in North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The opening is the best of any superhero film in history, and the fourth-best gross of all time, not adjusting for inflation.

Estimates are now nearing the $500 million mark worldwide by the end of the weekend. The movie has already grossed $95 million worldwide in its first two days, setting records all over the world in many other territories.

The Dark Knight previously held the record in North America at $30.6 million during its opening. Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the highest grossing movie with its Thursday preview at $57 million.