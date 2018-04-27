Top Stories
Fri, 27 April 2018 at 9:25 am

'Whitney' Documentary Reveals First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Whitney has arrived.

The upcoming documentary about the life of the late Whitney Houston hits theaters on July 6.

The documentary is an intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of her life. Using never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with the people who knew her best, director Kevin Macdonald unravels the mystery behind “The Voice,” who thrilled millions even as she struggled to make peace with her own troubled past.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston
