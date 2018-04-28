Top Stories
Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 8:25 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Pretty in Pink for Girlboss Rally

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Pretty in Pink for Girlboss Rally

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she attends the 2018 Girlboss Rally on Saturday afternoon (April 28) at Magic Box in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress looked pretty in a neon pink dress and gray heels as she joined host and Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

During the event, Gwyneth hit the stage to chat about founding her beauty company goop.

Earlier this week, Gwyneth opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression after welcoming her son Moses.

10+ pictures inside of Gwyneth Paltrow at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 01
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 02
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 03
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 04
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 05
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 06
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 07
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 08
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 09
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 10
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 11
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 12
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 13
gwyneth paltrow goes pretty in pink for girlboss rally 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Lambretti

    WORLD’S MOST HATED CELEBRITY OF ALL TIME.