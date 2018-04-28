Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Pretty in Pink for Girlboss Rally

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she attends the 2018 Girlboss Rally on Saturday afternoon (April 28) at Magic Box in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress looked pretty in a neon pink dress and gray heels as she joined host and Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso at the event.

During the event, Gwyneth hit the stage to chat about founding her beauty company goop.

Earlier this week, Gwyneth opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression after welcoming her son Moses.

