Cash Warren's Super Sweet Birthday Message to Jessica Alba Is Giving Celebs All the Feels!

Cash Warren wrote the sweetest note to his wife Jessica Alba on her birthday, and it was posted to his Instagram.

Cash wrote, “We can turn tiny moments into landmark events or we can accept that landmark events are simply fleeting moments. Either way, I’m slowly realizing there’s no real way to keep tabs on life…sadly, the specific memories fade but somehow we’re able to hold on to the feelings those memories create. And those feelings shape who we are and who we’ll become… If I could thank you for one thing on your birthday, I’d thank you for giving me all the feelings… Today marks the first day of your next year of life and I promise to continue to cherish our tiny moments and our landmark events… Cheers to you and another 365 days of having all the feels! Happy Birthday my babe!!”

Soon after posting, celebs including Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, Erin Foster, and more had a lot to say about the amazing note.

If you don’t know, Jessica turned 37 years old on Saturday (April 28).

