Top Stories
Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump & More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Sun, 29 April 2018 at 2:07 pm

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Elsa Pataky's Response to This Video Tribute to Chris Hemsworth's Body Is Perfect

Chris Hemsworth‘s body was put on display during his appearance on The Ellen Show earlier this week…and Elsa Pataky has something to say about it!

Ellen DeGeneres posted a tribute to Chris‘ body on her Instagram page with the caption, “@ChrisHemsworth is more than just a beautiful body. He has talent and brains, kindness, is an amazing dad, and so much more, but here’s a montage of his body.”

Chris‘ wife, Elsa, had the absolute perfect response to the video and said what we’re all thinking!

Check out Elsa’s response, which she wrote in the comments of Ellen’s post…
Just Jared on Facebook
elsa pataky comments on chris hemsworth body 01
elsa pataky comments on chris hemsworth body 02

Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres, Elsa Pataky, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr
  • SquidBillie

    Talent? He’s good looking & seems like a nice guy, but he should have taken acting classes when he started in Hollywood. Cheesy Australian soaps don’t quite cut it.

  • SquidBillie

    Talent? He’s good looking & seems like a nice guy, but he should have taken acting classes when he started in Hollywood. Cheesy Australian soaps don’t quite cut it.