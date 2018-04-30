Top Stories
Blac Chyna Pregnant, Expecting Baby with 18-Year-Old Boyfriend (Report)

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 8 Athletes Revealed!

*NSYNC Reunites to Unveil Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 10:22 pm

Blake Shelton Laughs Off Speculation Surrounding 'Karma' Tweet

Blake Shelton wants everyone to chill out when it comes to the meaning behind his recent tweet about “karma.”

The 41-year-old clarified the meaning behind his tweet before Monday night’s (April 29) The Voice.

“If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn’t have been so cryptic,” Blake told Entertainment Tonight. “But I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about.”

After Blake sent out the tweet, many fans started to speculate that the tweet was meant for someone in specific, and Blake thought it was “funny” how wild people went over it.

“I’ll say this, people are way off the mark,” Blake said. “But I don’t have time to worry about it.”

