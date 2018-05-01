Top Stories
Tue, 01 May 2018 at 10:10 pm

Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Reaction to Arizona & April Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Reaction to Arizona & April Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo poses for photos at the launch of Young Living’s baby care line Seedlings on Tuesday (May 1) in New York City.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress opened up to ET at the event to discuss Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew‘s exit from their hit ABC series.

Jessica plays Dr. Arizona Robbins and Sarah plays Dr. April Kepner.

“My first reaction was, ‘What? What do you mean? Why?’ And then you go through levels and stages of grief. It’s hard for them, it’s hard for us, it’s hard for the writer who had to make the choice, [who] had to make the creative decision,” Ellen said. “You have to try to support the girls. It’s just not easy for anyone, but I don’t want to make it about me. It’s about them and I just tried to be just as supportive as I could be to everyone involved.”
