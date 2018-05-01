'The Kissing Booth' Debuts Trailer Starring Joey King & Jacob Elordi - Watch Now!

The Kissing Booth now has a trailer!

The Netflix movie, based on Beth Reekle‘s coming-of-age novel that became a global hit, released a new trailer on Tuesday (May 1).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King

The movie co-stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi, who are also an IRL couple!

Here’s a plot summary: When Elle Evans (King), a pretty, late-bloomer who’s never-been-kissed, decides to run a kissing booth at her high school’s Spring Carnival, she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush– the ultimate bad boy, Noah Flynn (Elordi). Sparks fly, but there’s one little problem: Noah just happens to be the brother of her best friend, Lee, (Joel Courtney) and is absolutely off limits according to the rules of their friendship pact. Elle’s life is turned upside down when she realizes that she must ultimately make a choice: follow the rules or follow her heart.

The Kissing Booth premieres on Netflix on May 11.