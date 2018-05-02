Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 5:54 pm

Ashley Graham Stars in Unretouched Paparazzi Pics in Swimsuits For All Summer 2018 Campaign!

Ashley Graham Stars in Unretouched Paparazzi Pics in Swimsuits For All Summer 2018 Campaign!

Ashley Graham is looking stunning!

The 30-year-old model launched her Summer 2018 collection with Swimsuits For All on Wednesday (May 2).

But unlike the last campaigns, Ashley‘s latest collection is being released with unretouched paparazzi photos, called “Power of Paparazzi.”

“This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career. I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching,” Ashley said of the photos.
Photos: Swimsuits For All
