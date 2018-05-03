Christina Aguilera Announces New Album 'Liberation' - Official Cover, Tracklist & Release Date!

Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 9:32 am

Christina Aguilera is truly back!

Just moments after dropping her brand new single “Accelerate” with Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, the 37-year-old entertainer has unveiled the official artwork and tracklist for her upcoming album Liberation.

The eighth LP from Christina, and the follow-up to 2012′s Lotus, will be released worldwide on June 15th via RCA Records.

Aside from Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz (who appear on lead single “Accelerate“), Xtina has recruited guests Demi Lovato as well as dancehall stars Keida & Shenseea for the 15-track collection.


See the full tracklist for Liberation below…

1. Liberation
2. Searching For Maria
3. Maria
4. Sick Of Sittin’
5. Dreamers
6. Fall In Line (feat. Demi Lovato)
7. Right Moves (feat. Keida & Shenseea)
8. Like I Do
9. Deserve
10. Twice
11. I Don’t Need It Anymore (Interlude)
12. Accelerate (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz)
13. Pipe
14. Masochist
15. Unless It’s With You
Photos: RCA
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, Music

