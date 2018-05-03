Logan Browning & 'Dear White People' Cast Celebrate Season Two Premiere!

Antoinette Robertson, Logan Browning and Ashley Blaine Featherson strike a pose together on the red carpet while attending the season two screening premiere of their Netflix series Dear White People held at ArcLight Cinemas on Wednesday (May 2) in Hollywood, Calif.

The three ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Brandon P Bell, Marque Richardson, Nia Jervier, Sheridan Pierce, Wyatt Nash, Rudy Martinez, Jeremy Tardy, Jemar Michael and Lena Waithe, who came out to show her support.

At the premiere, Logan revealed that lot of the cyberbulling featured in season two comes from the writers’ experiences with the backlash to season one.

“I understand cyber-bullying, but when people I care about — my friends, my bosses, my coworkers — told me that they were dealing with people saying things like calling them ‘monkey’ and saying, ‘You should die,’ things like that, it really hurt me,” Logan said. “It affected me in a way that it was very difficult to perform that stuff.”

Season 2 of Dear White People hits Netflix on Friday (May 4)!