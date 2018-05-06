Kanye West Reacts to 'SNL' Parody About His Tweets Called 'A Kanye Place'!

Kanye West is reacting to the Saturday Night Live sketch that made light of his recent string of controversial tweets.

The 40-year-old Yeezus rapper reacted with a series of emojis on Sunday (May 7) – and it seems like he approves!

“😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥” he tweeted, along with a link to the YouTube video for the funny parody, which poked fun at both the tweets and recent hit horror film, A Quiet Place. He also shouted out host Donald Glover‘s “This Is America” (as Childish Gambino), which debuted just after the episode.

See his tweet, and the parody, below.