Emilia Clarke Steps Out for Breakfast Ahead of Met Gala 2018!
Emilia Clarke keeps it cool and chic while making her way out of The Mark Hotel on Monday morning (May 7) in New York City.
The 31-year-old Game of Thrones star was accompanied by her gal pal Phoebe Waller-Bridges, the creator of Fleabag, as they treated themselves to some breakfast.
Emilia is set to attend the 2018 Met Gala tonight – we can’t wait to see what she’s wearing!
This year’s theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and is “designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings,” according to Vogue.