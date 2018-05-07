Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Hit the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are looking chic together on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The famous siblings, who are also CFDA-award winning designers of The Row, paired up on the red carpet at the chic event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary-Kate Olsen

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Paco Rabanne dress, Stephen Russell jewelry and Saint Laurent shoes. Mary-Kate is wearing a The Row dress and Paco Robanne tunic, Stephen Russell jewelry and Saint Laurent shoes.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.