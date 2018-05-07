Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:45 pm

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Hit the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Hit the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are looking chic together on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The famous siblings, who are also CFDA-award winning designers of The Row, paired up on the red carpet at the chic event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary-Kate Olsen

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Paco Rabanne dress, Stephen Russell jewelry and Saint Laurent shoes. Mary-Kate is wearing a The Row dress and Paco Robanne tunic, Stephen Russell jewelry and Saint Laurent shoes.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Just Jared on Facebook
mary kate ashley olsen met gala 2018 01
mary kate ashley olsen met gala 2018 02
mary kate ashley olsen met gala 2018 03
mary kate ashley olsen met gala 2018 04

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr