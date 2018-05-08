Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to First Post-Baby Paparazzi Pictures

Met Gala 2018 After Parties - Full Celebrity Coverage!

OMG! Here's Why Katy Perry Almost Missed the Met Gala

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 2:11 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Party the Night Away at Met Gala 2018 After Parties!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are loving their 2018 Met Gala experience!

The supermodel siblings attended the 2018 Met Gala After Parties on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

Gigi was spotted attending Versace‘s event held at the Mark Hotel, while both Gigi and Bella were spotted at Up&Down nightclub to attend Rihanna‘s after party.

Bella threw a peace sign up as she headed out of the venue. She was accompanied by her friend, Kendall Jenner.

“I had the best time last night thanks to my angel @donatella_versace !!! & my whole @versace family, I am so proud to wear your work! ✨ @voguemagazine @metmuseum,” Gigi wrote after the event on her Instagram.
