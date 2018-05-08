Gigi & Bella Hadid Party the Night Away at Met Gala 2018 After Parties!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are loving their 2018 Met Gala experience!

The supermodel siblings attended the 2018 Met Gala After Parties on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Gigi was spotted attending Versace‘s event held at the Mark Hotel, while both Gigi and Bella were spotted at Up&Down nightclub to attend Rihanna‘s after party.

Bella threw a peace sign up as she headed out of the venue. She was accompanied by her friend, Kendall Jenner.

“I had the best time last night thanks to my angel @donatella_versace !!! & my whole @versace family, I am so proud to wear your work! ✨ @voguemagazine @metmuseum,” Gigi wrote after the event on her Instagram.