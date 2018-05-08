Top Stories
Tue, 08 May 2018 at 10:59 am

Justin Theroux & Chadwick Boseman Keep It Cool at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Justin Theroux & Chadwick Boseman Keep It Cool at Versace Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Justin Theroux keeps it cool and casual as he poses for a photograph at Versace’s 2018 Met Gala After Party held at the Mark Hotel on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

The 46-year-old actor was joined at the bash by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Jared Leto, Gucci‘s creative director Alessandro Michele, Dominic West, Sasha Lane, Diplo, Mackenzie Davis and hostess Donatella Versace.

Justin, Chadwick and Sasha all switched into more casual outfits from their looks on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
