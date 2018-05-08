Paris Jackson Looks Like a Glam Rocker at Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Paris Jackson is looking like a rock star at one of the 2018 Met Gala After Parties at the Standard Hotel on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 20-year-old Gringo actress was seen making her way out of the event in a sequined lightning bolt dress, sporting a bandana on her head.

Paris also hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala earlier in the evening alongside her friend Miley Cyrus, as well as designer Stella McCartney.

FYI: Paris is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.