Christina Aguilera Announces 'Liberation Tour' - Dates, Cities, & Venues!

Christina Aguilera is going out on tour – The Liberation Tour!

The 37-year-old entertainer will go out on her first tour in over a decade and is set to hit the road in late September.

Christina‘s brand new album Liberation will be released Friday (June 15) and is available for pre-order now. If you buy a ticket to Christina’s concert, you will also receive a free copy of her CD!

You can buy tickets for the brand new tour on Friday, May 18th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Check out the full dates and cities list in the gallery…