Taylor Swift Seemingly Made a Veiled Kim Kardashian Reference at 'reputation' Tour Opener

Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Revealed, Placed Next to Prince Harry Wax Figure!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Tour 2018 Set List Revealed!

Wed, 09 May 2018 at 1:15 pm

Joey King Set to Join Gary Oldman & Dylan O'Brien in 'The Bayou'

Joey King is set to star in upcoming thriller The Bayou!

The 18-year-old actress joins a cast that already includes Gary Oldman and Dylan O’Brien.

The film is set to follow the protégé of an aging and colorfully immoral mob hit man in “The Bayou,” the place he hides his victims.

The young man, who lost his kid sister to the crime underworld, becomes determined to save a teenage girl from being sold by a human-trafficking ring.

Filming will reportedly begin this June in New Orleans.
