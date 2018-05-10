Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner graces the cover of Elle magazine’s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 22.

Here’s what the 22-year-old model (who was interviewed by Lana Del Rey) had to share…

On talking about her anxiety publicly: “It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!’ There’s this community. I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me.”

On her younger sister, Kylie, having a baby: “It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you. I didn’t expect it to happen like this. But it’s beautiful.”

On how Stormi has strengthened her and Kylie’s relationship: “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me.”

