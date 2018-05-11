Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 11:22 am

Bonnie McKee: 'Mad Mad World' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Bonnie McKee: 'Mad Mad World' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Bonnie McKee is back with a new single called “Mad Mad World,” which you can listen to right here!

The “American Girl” singer-songwriter released the new track on Thursday (May 10) while in the middle of her national tour with Kygo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bonnie McKee

The S1 and Shndo-produced song was written a few days after the tragic Las Vegas shooting last year.

“The underlying message of the song is that today more than ever, people need to come together, pay attention to what’s happening around the world, stand up against hate and make their voices heard,” Bonnie says of the song.

Listen to “Mad Mad World” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Read the lyrics inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Darren Craig
Posted to: Bonnie McKee, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr