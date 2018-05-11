Bonnie McKee: 'Mad Mad World' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Bonnie McKee is back with a new single called “Mad Mad World,” which you can listen to right here!

The “American Girl” singer-songwriter released the new track on Thursday (May 10) while in the middle of her national tour with Kygo.

The S1 and Shndo-produced song was written a few days after the tragic Las Vegas shooting last year.

“The underlying message of the song is that today more than ever, people need to come together, pay attention to what’s happening around the world, stand up against hate and make their voices heard,” Bonnie says of the song.

Listen to “Mad Mad World” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

