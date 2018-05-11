Top Stories
Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:00 pm

Elsa Pataky On Declining Film Projects for Kids: 'I Said No To A Lot Of Offers'

Elsa Pataky On Declining Film Projects for Kids: 'I Said No To A Lot Of Offers'

Elsa Pataky keeps it sexy in red while posing for photographs at the Gioseppo Woman Launch Celebration held at the Gioseppo Store on Friday (May 11) in Madrid, Spain.

The 41-year-old model and actress, who is an ambassador for the brand, recently opened up about turning down film projects for her three kids with hubby Chris HemsworthTristan, 3, Sasha, 3, and India, 5.

“I said no to a lot of offers so I could be with my kids, but I had started thinking that I wanted to get back to work and suddenly this project came up,” Elsa expressed (via Vogue Australia) about her upcoming Netflix series Tidelanders. “My agent called me about it and when I read the script I loved it – the character is amazing, so interesting to play, and the whole show comes at a really good moment because it’s about women. It’s a great cast and has great young people and the leads are two very strong women.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Sean Thorton; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Elsa Pataky

