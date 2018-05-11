Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish Couple Up at From Slavery To Freedom Gala 2018!

Kate Bosworth is picture perfect as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking‘s 2018 From Slavery To Freedom Gala held at City Market Social House on Thursday (May 10) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was accompanied by her husband Michael Polish, as well as Mira Sorvino, David Arquette, Rosanna Arquette, Sara Rue, Gloria Allred and Nia Vardalos at the event celebrating 20 ground-breaking years of empowerment, advocacy and leadership to end human trafficking in our community.

Kate was among the 20 guests who were honored for being social justice warriors and using their voices and talents to create social movements and effect real change.

Earlier this week, Kate and her ex Alexander Skarsgard reunited after the 2018 Met Gala.