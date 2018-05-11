The CW Orders Five New Series, Including 'Charmed' & 'Roswell' Reboots!

With all the cancellations being announced by the networks this week, there is room for new series to be introduced to the world and The CW just announced orders for five exciting series.

Two of the shows that fans figured would likely get orders include the reboots of classic shows Charmed and Roswell.

There are also shows starring Taye Diggs and Austin Nichols on the way, as well as one that is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries universe.

Click through the slideshow to learn about the new shows…