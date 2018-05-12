Top Stories
These 19 Network TV Shows Were Canceled This Week

Lucy Hale Hits the Beach in Hawaii with Boyfriend Riley Smith!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Sat, 12 May 2018 at 12:13 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Show Their Love During Afternoon Date!

Jennifer Lopez is wearing her heart on her sweater!

The 48-year-old entertainer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were spotted on an afternoon stroll on Friday (May 11) in New York City.

Jennifer looked cute in a top that read “Love” and gave the cameras a thumbs up as the couple passed by.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer and Alex cozied up while attending a Yankees game.

During the game’s rain delay, Jennifer took over Alex‘s Instagram! Check out the cute video!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

