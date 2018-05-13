Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad on True's Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian had something to say to one Instagram user who commented on True Thompson‘s debut photo this weekend.

On the pic, one user commented, “Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloe‘s dad.” If you don’t know, there’s a conspiracy theory that Khloe‘s dad is O.J. Simpson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe later responded to that comment, “I mean…her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe.”

See the full exchange in the gallery…