Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in Another Sheer Gown at Cannes Film Festival!

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Cardi B Deletes Instagram Amid Feud with Azealia Banks

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 8:50 am

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad on True's Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad on True's Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian had something to say to one Instagram user who commented on True Thompson‘s debut photo this weekend.

On the pic, one user commented, “Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloe‘s dad.” If you don’t know, there’s a conspiracy theory that Khloe‘s dad is O.J. Simpson.

Khloe later responded to that comment, “I mean…her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe.”

See the full exchange in the gallery…
khloe kardashian oj simpson comment 01

