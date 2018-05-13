Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Is 'So Lucky' To Have Been Apart of Cannes Women's March

Kristen Stewart Is 'So Lucky' To Have Been Apart of Cannes Women's March

Kristen Stewart and Salma Hayek make their entrances at the Women In Motion dinner held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday (May 13) in Cannes, France.

The actresses were also joined by Ava DuVernay and Chloe Sevigny.

On the carpet, Kristen dished on what it was like to be apart of the women’s march that was held during the festival the day before.

“To hear the statistics out loud, spoken from the mouth of someone like Cate [Blanchett], and then to look down and see everyone together. Honestly, I was so lucky to exist today, and just really baffled by my place in that,” Kristen said, via Variety.

“I’m a lucky girl, and to be honest, we all are. That was amazing,” she added.

FYI: Chloe is wearing Chanel.

