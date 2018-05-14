Amber Stevens & Andrew J. West Expecting First Child!
Amber Stevens and Andrew J. West are expecting their first child!
The 31-year-old actress and 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news about their pregnancy.
Amber posted a sweet photo collage of Polariod pictures showing off her growing baby bump.
“The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall,” Amber captioned the photo.
Andrew added, “Happy belated Mother’s Day to my absolutely amazing wife! 😍 #comingthisfall”
Congratulations Amber and Andrew!
Check out the cute photos below…