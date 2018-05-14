Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Find Out What Kris Jenner is Attempting to Do, 3 Years After Her First Attempt!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 8:11 pm

Amber Stevens & Andrew J. West Expecting First Child!

Amber Stevens and Andrew J. West are expecting their first child!

The 31-year-old actress and 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news about their pregnancy.

Amber posted a sweet photo collage of Polariod pictures showing off her growing baby bump.

“The best is yet to come! #comingthisfall,” Amber captioned the photo.

Andrew added, “Happy belated Mother’s Day to my absolutely amazing wife! 😍 #comingthisfall”

Congratulations Amber and Andrew!

