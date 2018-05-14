Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, & Morena Baccarin Attend 'Deadpool 2' NYC Premiere!

Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and Morena Baccarin hit the red carpet for the premiere of Deadpool 2 at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday (May 14) in New York City.

They were joined at the event by co-stars Brianna Hildebrand, Bill Skarsgard, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, Eddie Marsan, Shioli Kutsuna, Julian Dennison, Karan Soni, and Leslie Uggams.

Josh‘s wife Kathryn and Morena‘s husband Ben McKenzie were there to show their support!

Deadpool 2 hits theaters everywhere this Friday.

