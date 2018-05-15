Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Yanny or Laurel? Celebs Reveal What They Hear in This Audio!

See Leonardo DiCaprio's Casual Look for a Date with His Girlfriend!

Meghan Markle's Dad Gives Latest Update About His Heart Surgery

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 9:38 pm

George Clooney Gets to Work on New Miniseries 'Catch-22'

George Clooney Gets to Work on New Miniseries 'Catch-22'

George Clooney does some site scouting for his upcoming drama miniseries on Tuesday afternoon (May 15) in Sardinia, Italy.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor repped a navy Casamigos Tequila baseball hat and beige raincoat as he spent the day by the shore filming some b-roll shots with his crew.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of George Clooney

George is in the midst of production of his new World War II drama Catch 22.

The upcoming six-episode mini series tells the story of U.S. Air Force bombardier Captain John Yossarian – played by Christopher Abbott.

George will be directing the series while also taking on the role of Col. Cathcart.

Hugh Laurie will also be a part of the cast.

The show is set to premiere in 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
