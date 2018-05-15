Top Stories
Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Which Celebrities Were Invited to The Royal Wedding?

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Find Out Which Actor Turned Down 'This Is Us' Audition Over a Fishing Trip!

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 7:07 pm

Jennifer Connelly Dresses as a Sexy Stormtrooper for 'Solo' Cannes Premiere!

Jennifer Connelly Dresses as a Sexy Stormtrooper for 'Solo' Cannes Premiere!

Jennifer Connelly shows off her custom Stormtrooper-inspired dress at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress was at the event to support her husband Paul Bettany, who appears in the film.

“My wife is the hottest stormtrooper #solo #vuitton,” Paul wrote on his Instagram account with a photo from the red carpet.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a custom made Louis Vuitton dress, sandals, and ring. Paul is wearing a Dior Homme tuxedo, shirt, bow-tie, and shoes.

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 01
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 02
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 03
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 04
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 05
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 06
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 07
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 08
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 09
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 10
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 11
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 12
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 13
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 14
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 15
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 16
jennifer connelly paul bettany solo cannes premiere 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Solo, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr