Jennifer Connelly Dresses as a Sexy Stormtrooper for 'Solo' Cannes Premiere!

Jennifer Connelly shows off her custom Stormtrooper-inspired dress at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (May 15) in Cannes, France.

The Oscar-winning actress was at the event to support her husband Paul Bettany, who appears in the film.

“My wife is the hottest stormtrooper #solo #vuitton,” Paul wrote on his Instagram account with a photo from the red carpet.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a custom made Louis Vuitton dress, sandals, and ring. Paul is wearing a Dior Homme tuxedo, shirt, bow-tie, and shoes.