Portia de Rossi Confirms She Quit Acting in Interview with Wife Ellen DeGeneres (Video)

Portia de Rossi sits down for an interview with her wife Ellen DeGeneres, airing on Wednesday (May 16).

Portia opened up about why she quit acting and what she will be doing with her career in the future.

“You aren’t a big fan of doing press and talk shows, so thank you for being here,” Ellen told her wife. “She really doesn’t. That’s why she actually quit acting. She decided you didn’t want to do anything more with acting and got off of Scandal.”

“I was approaching 45 and I was just wondering was there something that I could tackle now that I’ve never done before that would be very challenging and different. I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business,” Portia said. The company is an art curation and publication company called General Public!

Despite quitting acting, Portia did agree to do five episodes of the upcoming season five of Arrested Development.



