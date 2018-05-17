Cate Blanchett & Gary Oldman Step Out To Support 'Capharnaum' at Cannes Premiere!

Cate Blanchett is picture perfect while striking a pose at the premiere of Capharnaum held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 49-year-old actress, who serves as Jury president this year, was joined on the red carpet by Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

Earlier that same day, Gary and Gisele showed off some loving PDA while posing for photographs at the Rendez-Vous With Gary Oldman photo call as part of the festival.

FYI: Cate is wearing Chopard jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Cate Blanchett and more at the premiere…