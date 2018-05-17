Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 2:15 pm

Cate Blanchett & Gary Oldman Step Out To Support 'Capharnaum' at Cannes Premiere!

Cate Blanchett is picture perfect while striking a pose at the premiere of Capharnaum held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 17) in Cannes, France.

The 49-year-old actress, who serves as Jury president this year, was joined on the red carpet by Gary Oldman and his wife Gisele Schmidt.

Earlier that same day, Gary and Gisele showed off some loving PDA while posing for photographs at the Rendez-Vous With Gary Oldman photo call as part of the festival.

FYI: Cate is wearing Chopard jewelry.

Credit: John Phillips, Nicholas Hunt, Franck Castel / News Pictures; Photos: Getty, WENN
