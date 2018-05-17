Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Have 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion!
Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunite (again)!
The 29-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress and the 35-year-old Smallville actor – who co-starred on The Vampire Diaries – shared a hug in a photo Nina posted on Twitter on Thursday (May 17).
“Ran into this guy who looks exactly like my old costar @paulwesley ! Wait…” she captioned it.
She posted the same photo in black-and-white on Instagram, writing, “Excuse me sir, you look familiar. I feel like we’ve met before. Maybe in a past life?”
The duo also got together back in December during the New York City snow showers. Paul and their other co-star Ian Somerhalder had a reunion in February as well.
Nina and Paul starred on the CW series together for six seasons before Nina left the show in 2015.
Ran into this guy who looks exactly like my old costar @paulwesley ! Wait… pic.twitter.com/Q4DjwJ1LlG
— Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) May 17, 2018