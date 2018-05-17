Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 1:32 pm

Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Have 'Vampire Diaries' Reunion!

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunite (again)!

The 29-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress and the 35-year-old Smallville actor – who co-starred on The Vampire Diaries – shared a hug in a photo Nina posted on Twitter on Thursday (May 17).

“Ran into this guy who looks exactly like my old costar @paulwesley ! Wait…” she captioned it.

She posted the same photo in black-and-white on Instagram, writing, “Excuse me sir, you look familiar. I feel like we’ve met before. Maybe in a past life?”

The duo also got together back in December during the New York City snow showers. Paul and their other co-star Ian Somerhalder had a reunion in February as well.

Nina and Paul starred on the CW series together for six seasons before Nina left the show in 2015.
