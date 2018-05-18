Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 12:09 am

Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans During Cycle Class at Flywheel!

The Backstreet Boys gave a group of lucky fans the ultimate surprise when they popped in a a BSB-themed cycle class!

The surprise happened to celebrate the group’s new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” on Wednesday (May 16) at Flywheel Sports in Los Angeles.

Nick Carter and Brian Littrell jumped on the bikes to join the workout while AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson hyped up the group at the front of the room while they cycled.

After the guys showed up, the class sang and danced along to favorites like “Everybody” and “I Want It That Way.” So fun!
Photos: Matt Rose
