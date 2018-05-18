Top Stories
Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:59 am

Dakota Johnson Grabs Coffee with a Friend in LA

Dakota Johnson flashes a smile as she leaves a coffee shop on Thursday afternoon (May 17) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress looked super chic in a pair of oversized sunglasses, ripped jeans, and red loafers as she enjoyed an afternoon outing with a friend.

Dakota‘s mom Melanie Griffith recently gushed about Dakota‘s boyfriend Chris Martin in a recent interview!

Check out the first look photos of Dakota in her upcoming movie Suspiria!

FYI: Dakota is wearing Gucci loafers while carrying a Chanel bag.
Photos: Backgrid USA
