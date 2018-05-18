Top Stories
Whitney Cummings Exits Role as 'Roseanne' Co-Showrunner

Whitney Cummings Exits Role as 'Roseanne' Co-Showrunner

Whitney Cummings will not return as a co-showrunner for the upcoming 11th season of Roseanne.

Bruce Helford will act as the sole showrunner for the upcoming expanded season and he opened up to THR about Whitney‘s exit from the series.

“I think Whitney is going to be too busy,” Helford said. “Whitney is always a member of the family of the show but she’s got so much going on. I don’t know how she had time to work on the show in the first place. I don’t think she’ll be able to join us in the capacity she was joining us in this first season.”

Whitney was still in grade school when the original series was on TV and she has said that she “became the PC police” for the revival.

“I was the ‘you can’t say that anymore’ and ‘now this is the word we use’ one,” Whitney said. “And they were like, ‘Yeah, but that’s not how people in this town at this age in this income bracket talk.’ And I learned, it’s not about what we would say, it’s about what they would say.”
Photos: Getty
