Tue, 17 July 2018 at 8:16 pm

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Step Out for Date Dinner in London

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Step Out for Date Dinner in London

Joe Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner keep close as they leave Novikov restaurant after their lowkey date night on Tuesday night (July 17) in London, England.

the 28-year-old DNCE front man kept things cool in a purple shirt with “No Worries Palm Springs” in red writing written over it while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones hottie went sporty chic in a denim jacket, black hoodie, and leggings as they were spotted holding hands while heading to their ride.

Over the weekend, the engaged couple was spotted stepping out for dinner with Joe‘s younger brother Nick Jonas and his new girlfriend Priyanka Chopra.
