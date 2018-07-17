MoviePass Reveals Interesting Data for Top Summer Movies

Movie-going is up 8% this year compared to 2017 and MoviePass could be a major force in getting more people to the movies.

The subscription-based ticketing service allows its users to see one movie every day of the year for just $9.95 a month.

“We bought over 5% of all tickets in the first half of the year, and 70% of the time our subscribers were bringing people who don’t have MoviePass,” the company’s CEO Mitch Lowe told Business Insider. “We think we’ve played at least some role in energizing moviegoing.”

MoviePass has revealed the 12 movies that they’ve sold the most tickets for this summer, and also how many subscribers bought tickets for those films.

Click inside for the full list…

1. Avengers: Infinity War – Over 1.15 million tickets

2. Incredibles 2 - Over 1.14 million tickets

3. Deadpool 2 – Over 1.14 million tickets

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Over 1 million tickets

5. Ocean’s 8 – Over 900,000 tickets

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story – Over 800,00 tickets

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp – Over 600,000 tickets

8. Tag – Over 500,000 tickets

9. Hereditary – Over 400,000 tickets

10. Life of the Party – Over 300,000 tickets

11. Book Club – Over 300,000 tickets

12. Sicario: Day of the Soldado – Over 300,000 tickets