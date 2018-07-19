Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, & Eiza Gonzalez Slay in Black at ESPYs 2018

Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, and Eiza Gonzalez show off their styles at the 2018 ESPYs held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Jennifer donned a long gown with diamond jewelry; Kate looked chic in a beaded one-shoulder gown and bodysuit; and Eiza looked sleek in a strapless velvet dress with a high slit.

Jennifer and Kate served as presenters along with Alison Brie, Jim Gaffigan, Allison Janney, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Jon Stewart. Jorja Smith took the stage for a performance.

They were joined snowboarder Shaun White, who was nominated for Best Olympic Moment and Best Male Olympian. Also in attendance were Julie Ertz, Nick Foles, Von Miller, Travis Kelce, Terrell Owens, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Odell Beckham Jr., Alex Morgan, and Nick Young.

Celebs also took part in the Red Carpet Show Live! with Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the event.

FYI: Kate is wearing Alberta Ferretti. Eiza is wearing Rasario. Alison is wearing Vivienne Westwood with Sophia Webster shoes. Allison is wearing Jeffrey Dodd with BaubleBar earrings. Mikaela is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Tacori jewelry. Von is wearing Carhartt. Jorja is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

65+ pictures inside of Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, Eiza Gonzalez, and more at the ESPYs…