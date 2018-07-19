Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 1:18 am

Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, & Eiza Gonzalez Slay in Black at ESPYs 2018

Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, & Eiza Gonzalez Slay in Black at ESPYs 2018

Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, and Eiza Gonzalez show off their styles at the 2018 ESPYs held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Jennifer donned a long gown with diamond jewelry; Kate looked chic in a beaded one-shoulder gown and bodysuit; and Eiza looked sleek in a strapless velvet dress with a high slit.

Jennifer and Kate served as presenters along with Alison Brie, Jim Gaffigan, Allison Janney, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Jon Stewart. Jorja Smith took the stage for a performance.

They were joined snowboarder Shaun White, who was nominated for Best Olympic Moment and Best Male Olympian. Also in attendance were Julie Ertz, Nick Foles, Von Miller, Travis Kelce, Terrell Owens, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Odell Beckham Jr., Alex Morgan, and Nick Young.

Celebs also took part in the Red Carpet Show Live! with Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the event.

FYI: Kate is wearing Alberta Ferretti. Eiza is wearing Rasario. Alison is wearing Vivienne Westwood with Sophia Webster shoes. Allison is wearing Jeffrey Dodd with BaubleBar earrings. Mikaela is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Tacori jewelry. Von is wearing Carhartt. Jorja is wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

65+ pictures inside of Jennifer Garner, Kate Beckinsale, Eiza Gonzalez, and more at the ESPYs…

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 01
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 02
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 03
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 04
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 05
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 06
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 07
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 08
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 09
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 10
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 11
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 12
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 13
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 14
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 15
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 16
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 17
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 18
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 19
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 20
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 21
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 22
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 23
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 24
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 25
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 26
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 27
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 28
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 29
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 30
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 31
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 32
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 33
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 34
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 35
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 36
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 37
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 38
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 39
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 40
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 41
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 42
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 43
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 44
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 45
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 46
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 47
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 48
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 49
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 50
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 51
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 52
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 53
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 54
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 55
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 56
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 57
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 58
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 59
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 60
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 61
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 62
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 63
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 64
jennifer garner kate beckinsale eiza gonzalez espys 2018 65

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ESPYS, Alex Morgan, Alison Brie, Allison Janney, Eiza Gonzalez, Jennifer Garner, jim gaffigan, Jon Stewart, Jorja Smith, Julie Ertz, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kate Beckinsale, Mikaela Shiffrin, Nick Foles, Nick Young, Odell Beckham Jr, Shaun White, Terrell Owens, Travis Kelce, Von Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr