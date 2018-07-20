Amanda Seyfried's Foot Tattoo Means 'Vagina' in England

Amanda Seyfried stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (July 19) and dished all about the tattoo she and her Mamma Mia! co-stars Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley share.

“We’re best friends, my girlfriends Rachel and Ashley. We got ‘minge’ tattooed on our feet,” the 32-year-old actress told Seth. “It’s a term of endearment and in England it means vagina but in the U.S., where I spend most of my time, it doesn’t mean anything.”

“We commemorated our friendship with ‘minge’ tattoos,” Amanda continued, adding that people from England don’t respond well to it. “They roll their eyes, it’s always a judgement. It’s fine because it means so much more to me than vagina.”

Amanda also talked about Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, how her toddler and dog are getting along and what it was like to work with Cher.



