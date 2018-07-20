Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 12:13 pm

Amanda Seyfried's Foot Tattoo Means 'Vagina' in England

Amanda Seyfried's Foot Tattoo Means 'Vagina' in England

Amanda Seyfried stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (July 19) and dished all about the tattoo she and her Mamma Mia! co-stars Rachel McDowall and Ashley Lilley share.

“We’re best friends, my girlfriends Rachel and Ashley. We got ‘minge’ tattooed on our feet,” the 32-year-old actress told Seth. “It’s a term of endearment and in England it means vagina but in the U.S., where I spend most of my time, it doesn’t mean anything.”

“We commemorated our friendship with ‘minge’ tattoos,” Amanda continued, adding that people from England don’t respond well to it. “They roll their eyes, it’s always a judgement. It’s fine because it means so much more to me than vagina.”

Amanda also talked about Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, how her toddler and dog are getting along and what it was like to work with Cher.


Amanda Seyfried’s Tattoo Means “Vagina” in England

Click inside to watch the rest of Amanda Seyfried’s appearance on Late Night…


Amanda Seyfried Is in Awe of How Cool Cher Is
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    since when is minge a term of endearment?