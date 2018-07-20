Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 1:12 am

Lily James & Amanda Seyfried Are Already Thinking of 'Mamma Mia 3'

Lily James & Amanda Seyfried Are Already Thinking of 'Mamma Mia 3'

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried are already thinking about another Mamma Mia movie!

The co-stars took the stage at for an interview with BUILD Series on Thursday (July 19) in New York City.

During the chat, Lily and Amanda opened up about how they could star in another Mamma Mia movie together, even though their characters lived in different decades.

“I would love to work with Lily in the next one which would be ridiculous because it wouldn’t make sense…or would it?” Amanda joked.

Lily added, “You know, I always thought a really cool wish would be to be friends with your parents when they were young. So how cool if you could like come back, we could be friends in the 70s as mother and daughter but friends! Like Back to the Future!”

It sounds like the next Mamma Mia could involve some time traveling!

