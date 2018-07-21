Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 3:19 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Get Tattoos for Their Granddads

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Get Tattoos for Their Granddads

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ride their bikes while leaving the Bang Bang Tattoo Parlor on Friday afternoon (July 20) in New York City.

The engaged couple both got inked while stopping by the shop and both of their tattoos were in honor of their grandfathers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

“For PaPa Miller. Thank you @mr.k_tattoo 💉,” Joe captioned his Instagram post while Sophie wrote, “for my grandad. My hero.”

You can check out photos of the tattoos below.

Click inside to see the photos…

For PaPa Miller. Thank you @mr.k_tattoo 💉

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

@mr.k_tattoo for my grandad. My hero.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

