Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Get Tattoos for Their Granddads

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ride their bikes while leaving the Bang Bang Tattoo Parlor on Friday afternoon (July 20) in New York City.

The engaged couple both got inked while stopping by the shop and both of their tattoos were in honor of their grandfathers.

“For PaPa Miller. Thank you @mr.k_tattoo 💉,” Joe captioned his Instagram post while Sophie wrote, “for my grandad. My hero.”

